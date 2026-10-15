Thursday, October 15, 2026

The film "Fort Scott Stories," an intimate portrait of present-day Fort Scott, Kansas, screens this weekend at Wichita’s Tallgrass Film Festival. The documentary captures the diverse experiences of people in the southeastern Kansas community. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with filmmaker Michael Cheers in Fort Scott to discuss the project which was inspired by pioneering photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks.

Plus, more on these stories:

K-State President Richard Linton announced Wednesday that he is leaving the university.

The Wichita City Council will vote next month on the first step toward a potential land swap with Wichita Public Schools.

President Donald Trump will rally in support of Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas next week.

Kansas officials have outlined the tax district that will help pay for the Kansas City Chiefs’ new stadium and surrounding development.

Registered nurses at two hospitals in Wichita voted Tuesday night to approve a new, three-year contract.

A non-profit organization is donating up to $1 million dollars toward an effort to save the Sternberg Museum of Natural History.

An AI agriculture company is setting up its North American headquarters in Salina.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels and Grace Hills

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

