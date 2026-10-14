Wednesday, October 14, 2026
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"No Choice but Action: The Kansas Postpunk Revolution" is the new book from Wichita State University Department of English professors Francis Connor and Darren DeFrain. The highly anticipated book examines a wide range of groups from the Sunflower State and is accompanied by a two-LP vinyl compilation featuring some of the acts Connor and DeFrain have written about.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Wichita school district saw the steepest enrollment decline of districts in the area, according to the latest state enrollment data.
- The Wichita Police Department was planning to execute a warrant Tuesday to remove structures at an encampment in Chapin Park. But residents are having trouble moving out.
- Scientists are radio-tracking monarchs on their migration and people can participate on their cellphones.
- The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday.
- Wichita City Council members approved a tax break Tuesday for The Kansas African American Museum.
- Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport will begin offering nonstop flights to Nashville next spring, and tickets are on sale now.
- A $1.3 million gift will provide financial support for students at the Kansas Health Science University in Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson