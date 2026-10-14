Wednesday, October 14, 2026

"No Choice but Action: The Kansas Postpunk Revolution" is the new book from Wichita State University Department of English professors Francis Connor and Darren DeFrain. The highly anticipated book examines a wide range of groups from the Sunflower State and is accompanied by a two-LP vinyl compilation featuring some of the acts Connor and DeFrain have written about.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita school district saw the steepest enrollment decline of districts in the area, according to the latest state enrollment data.

The Wichita Police Department was planning to execute a warrant Tuesday to remove structures at an encampment in Chapin Park. But residents are having trouble moving out.

Scientists are radio-tracking monarchs on their migration and people can participate on their cellphones.

The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday.

Wichita City Council members approved a tax break Tuesday for The Kansas African American Museum.

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport will begin offering nonstop flights to Nashville next spring, and tickets are on sale now.

A $1.3 million gift will provide financial support for students at the Kansas Health Science University in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson