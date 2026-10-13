Tuesday, October 13, 2026

"Fighting More Than Fire" is a new documentary exploring the history and experiences of Black firefighters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spoke with the film’s director, Keith Daniels, as well as three retired Wichita firefighters and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansans have until the end of today to register to vote or update their information for the November election.

Wichita Police did not allow members of the media access to Chapin Park Monday, as a city-imposed deadline approaches to clear a large encampment there.

Education officials will receive the latest state exam data this week at the Kansas State Board of Education meeting.

Wichita city leaders are considering a plan that may transfer park land to the Wichita school district.

Wichita Public Schools has named a new facilities director.

Wichita State has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the American Conference men's basketball title.

Another entertainment-driven form of baseball will visit Equity Bank Park next summer.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson