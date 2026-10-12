Monday, October 12, 2026

The Phlegms are a hard-hitting punk rock band from Fayetteville, Arkansas who are currently on a tour supporting their 2025 album “Gulp!” KMUW’s Jedd Beaudoin recently caught up with all four members of the band, Avery Lee, Peter McKitrick, Aaron Brymer and Grant Williams to discuss their decade as a band and their return to Kirby’s Beer Store for the first time since 2017.

Plus, more on these stories:

Opponents of the bond issue proposed by Wichita Public Schools have launched a campaign against the $615 million-dollar bond.

After months of uncertainty, the wild horse program at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility will continue for another five years.

A new Medicaid waiver in Kansas will help people with disabilities afford services including therapies and employment support to help them live independently.

A new report by the U.S. Army says systemic issues contributed to a crash between an Army helicopter and a Wichita-based American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C., last year.

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Thursday night that the matriarch of its African elephant herd has died.

Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport will once again offer nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, next summer.

The Kansas Republican Party will kick off a statewide campaign bus tour in Wichita on Monday.

Local leaders will hold an open house Monday for residents of Wichita's historic Midtown neighborhood.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

