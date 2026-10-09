Friday, October 9, 2026

For 28-year-old Trent Landreth of El Dorado, words don't come easily. Diagnosed with severe autism, he finds other ways to express himself, most notably with whimsical sketches of animals. Now he's known to millions online as the man behind "Drawings by Trent." Jennifer Anima visited Trent and his parents to see the artist at work.

Plus, more on these stories:

Sedgwick County is nearing the end of a year-long effort to reform its firefighting response to some areas outside of Wichita.

Enrollment is down at Wichita Public Schools, according to the state’s latest headcount data.

A Kansas judge is expected to rule next month on a challenge to the state’s transgender ID and bathroom law.

Groups representing farmers and solar installers are suing the USDA after significant rule changes to the Rural Energy for America Program.

Two aircraft used by the Kansas Highway Patrol will move from Rose Hill to a hangar in Wichita as part of a new deal with Sedgwick County.

Wichita is preparing to turn over its streets to more than 3,000 runners on Sunday for the annual Prairie Fire Marathon.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families will host a community resource and job fair this weekend.

The local non-profit Downtown Wichita will host its annual Fall Cleanup Day today.

Wichita's VA Medical Center is hosting an event to connect those experiencing homelessness with resources.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer and Roger Nomer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson