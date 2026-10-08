Thursday, October 8, 2026

Record collectors and music enthusiasts from all over the U.S. and other parts of the world will visit Salina next week for the first ever Vinyl Summit. The event is a celebration of 40 years of business for Louisiana transplant Chad Kassem, who started a small mail order business, Acoustic Sounds, out of his tiny Salina apartment in 1986 and has seen it grow into a multi-million-dollar business with a record pressing plant, live music venue, and recording studio. Kassem has been dubbed the "Wizard of Vinyl" not only for his business acumen but also for his attention to detail in creating collector-quality quality via his Analogue Productions label. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently visited with Kassem to learn more about his multi-faceted business.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita city officials say they will clear one of the city’s largest encampments next week.

Downtown Wichita's Naftzger Park is getting a safety upgrade that city leaders say better reflects its role as one of the city's most visited parks.

A board that advises the city on access issues for those with disabilities is being reduced. But members say the changes will help the board function better.

Wichita police announced Tuesday the arrests of 180 people in a multi-agency operation targeting fugitives.

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Democratic challenger Chris Mann met for a debate Tuesday in Johnson County.

Another city leader has resigned in Hutchinson. The city announced on its Facebook page that vice mayor Greg Fast resigned Monday, citing personal reasons.

Sedgwick County election officials say they're having trouble hiring enough poll workers for the upcoming election.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has established a new annual memorial day for state law enforcement officers.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

