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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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It’s an uphill climb for any ingredient to find a place in the grocery store. Shelf space is limited, consumers can be set in their ways. But thanks to a drier climate, a sturdy cereal may have a chance to break into American diets.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The president of Fort Hays State University told local leaders Tuesday that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History may not close this year after all.
  • Governor Laura Kelly told southwest Kansans Monday the state has felt the economic aftermath of federal immigration enforcement that took place last month.
  • The Wichita Public Library is hosting events this week in celebration of Banned Books Week.
  • A Kansas business has sent U.S. Republican Senator Roger Marshall a cease and desist after his campaign used footage of the business in a recent attack ad.
  • A new GraceMed Health Clinic will open in southeast Wichita this week.
  • Students and staff at Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary School briefly evacuated the building Tuesday due to a smell.
  • Kansas State University has reached a $12 million dollar settlement with former basketball coach Jerome Tang.
  • A California-based stockholder rights law firm is investigating Deep Fission after a report criticizing the company’s project in southeast Kansas caused its stock to go down.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Michael Marks, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell