Wednesday, October 7, 2026

It’s an uphill climb for any ingredient to find a place in the grocery store. Shelf space is limited, consumers can be set in their ways. But thanks to a drier climate, a sturdy cereal may have a chance to break into American diets.

Plus, more on these stories:

The president of Fort Hays State University told local leaders Tuesday that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History may not close this year after all.

Governor Laura Kelly told southwest Kansans Monday the state has felt the economic aftermath of federal immigration enforcement that took place last month.

The Wichita Public Library is hosting events this week in celebration of Banned Books Week.

A Kansas business has sent U.S. Republican Senator Roger Marshall a cease and desist after his campaign used footage of the business in a recent attack ad.

A new GraceMed Health Clinic will open in southeast Wichita this week.

Students and staff at Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary School briefly evacuated the building Tuesday due to a smell.

Kansas State University has reached a $12 million dollar settlement with former basketball coach Jerome Tang.

A California-based stockholder rights law firm is investigating Deep Fission after a report criticizing the company’s project in southeast Kansas caused its stock to go down.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson