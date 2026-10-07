Wednesday, October 7, 2026
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It’s an uphill climb for any ingredient to find a place in the grocery store. Shelf space is limited, consumers can be set in their ways. But thanks to a drier climate, a sturdy cereal may have a chance to break into American diets.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The president of Fort Hays State University told local leaders Tuesday that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History may not close this year after all.
- Governor Laura Kelly told southwest Kansans Monday the state has felt the economic aftermath of federal immigration enforcement that took place last month.
- The Wichita Public Library is hosting events this week in celebration of Banned Books Week.
- A Kansas business has sent U.S. Republican Senator Roger Marshall a cease and desist after his campaign used footage of the business in a recent attack ad.
- A new GraceMed Health Clinic will open in southeast Wichita this week.
- Students and staff at Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary School briefly evacuated the building Tuesday due to a smell.
- Kansas State University has reached a $12 million dollar settlement with former basketball coach Jerome Tang.
- A California-based stockholder rights law firm is investigating Deep Fission after a report criticizing the company’s project in southeast Kansas caused its stock to go down.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Michael Marks, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson