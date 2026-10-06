Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
A new program in the Midwest is training mentors to teach others in their communities to harvest wild foods. Enthusiasts say it helps them value their food more – and understand their impact on the natural world.
Plus, more on these stories:
- A new festival opening Friday will highlight Afro-Latin music artists in Wichita.
- A Kansas grant program that has traditionally focused on rural downtowns is expanding to some larger cities. The deadline to apply for these grants is next month.
- Scientists say helping grassland birds recover from sharp decline will take targeted conservation and the support of Kansas ranches.
- Work began Monday on a bridge replacement project at Kellogg and Interstate 235.
- A dinosaur animatronic in Derby will come down after it was set on fire by lightning in the spring.
- The city of Wichita is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in two parks this month.
- Wichita State will hold its 11th annual Purple Mile event this weekend to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson