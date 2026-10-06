Tuesday, October 6, 2026

A new program in the Midwest is training mentors to teach others in their communities to harvest wild foods. Enthusiasts say it helps them value their food more – and understand their impact on the natural world.

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A new festival opening Friday will highlight Afro-Latin music artists in Wichita.

A Kansas grant program that has traditionally focused on rural downtowns is expanding to some larger cities. The deadline to apply for these grants is next month.

Scientists say helping grassland birds recover from sharp decline will take targeted conservation and the support of Kansas ranches.

Work began Monday on a bridge replacement project at Kellogg and Interstate 235.

A dinosaur animatronic in Derby will come down after it was set on fire by lightning in the spring.

The city of Wichita is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in two parks this month.

Wichita State will hold its 11th annual Purple Mile event this weekend to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson