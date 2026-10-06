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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A new program in the Midwest is training mentors to teach others in their communities to harvest wild foods. Enthusiasts say it helps them value their food more – and understand their impact on the natural world.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A new festival opening Friday will highlight Afro-Latin music artists in Wichita.
  • A Kansas grant program that has traditionally focused on rural downtowns is expanding to some larger cities. The deadline to apply for these grants is next month.
  • Scientists say helping grassland birds recover from sharp decline will take targeted conservation and the support of Kansas ranches.
  • Work began Monday on a bridge replacement project at Kellogg and Interstate 235.
  • A dinosaur animatronic in Derby will come down after it was set on fire by lightning in the spring.
  • The city of Wichita is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in two parks this month.
  • Wichita State will hold its 11th annual Purple Mile event this weekend to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell