Monday, October 5, 2026

Hardship and creativity often go hand-in-hand. Many artists and musicians share their adversities through dark paintings or sad songs. Kirsten Shannon was forced to take a year off from painting while she battled cancer, and her new exhibit reflects the joy of living rather than the pain. Torin Andersen talked with Kirsten about the show.

Plus, more on these stories:

State officials have again rejected a local plan to conserve water in southwest Kansas, allowing the state to step in. The local conservation district argues their plan values farmer’s input.

Kansas collected more than $1 billion dollars in taxes in September, coming in nearly $57 million above estimates.

Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Dodge City today to talk with meatpacking workers following sweeping actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently.

All week, Kansas universities are waiving their application fees to encourage more students to apply to college.

The Greater Wichita YMCA announced Friday that the Topeka YMCA will join its organization.

The Wichita City Council is considering a plan to add increased street security measures around Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.

The University of Kansas is forming a work group to address childcare needs for staff, faculty and students.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zach Boblitt, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and J. Schafer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

