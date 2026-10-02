© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 2, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Students across Kansas are adjusting to a new reality at school - no cell phones. For some it's the first time they've had to go without a phone since elementary school. KMUW's Daniel Caudill spoke to teachers and students to see how they're adapting to classrooms with fewer distractions at hand.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Local unions held a rally outside Truesdell Middle School Wednesday to encourage voters to support the Wichita school district’s November bond referendum.
  • Truesdell Middle School in south Wichita is managing a bat infestation as the state health department warns Kansans about a risk of rabies exposure.
  • The company planning a one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Parsons is pushing back after a report criticized its plans and its stock fell.
  • Presale tickets became available Thursday for the opening round of next year's NCAA men's basketball tournament in Wichita.
  • Federal investigators have determined that an explosion at an auto parts building in Hutchinson last year was likely caused by the failure of a 90-year-old natural gas pipeline.
  • Wichita State will hold its annual memorial ceremony Today to honor the WSU football players, administrators and supporters who died in a plane crash in Colorado in 1970.
  • A high school carpentry and electrical teacher from Larned High School won $25,000 for himself and $50,000 for his school in the Harbor Freight "Tools for Schools" Prize contest.
  • The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay