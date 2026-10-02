Friday, October 2, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Students across Kansas are adjusting to a new reality at school - no cell phones. For some it's the first time they've had to go without a phone since elementary school. KMUW's Daniel Caudill spoke to teachers and students to see how they're adapting to classrooms with fewer distractions at hand.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Local unions held a rally outside Truesdell Middle School Wednesday to encourage voters to support the Wichita school district’s November bond referendum.
- Truesdell Middle School in south Wichita is managing a bat infestation as the state health department warns Kansans about a risk of rabies exposure.
- The company planning a one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Parsons is pushing back after a report criticized its plans and its stock fell.
- Presale tickets became available Thursday for the opening round of next year's NCAA men's basketball tournament in Wichita.
- Federal investigators have determined that an explosion at an auto parts building in Hutchinson last year was likely caused by the failure of a 90-year-old natural gas pipeline.
- Wichita State will hold its annual memorial ceremony Today to honor the WSU football players, administrators and supporters who died in a plane crash in Colorado in 1970.
- A high school carpentry and electrical teacher from Larned High School won $25,000 for himself and $50,000 for his school in the Harbor Freight "Tools for Schools" Prize contest.
- The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson