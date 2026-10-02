Friday, October 2, 2026

Students across Kansas are adjusting to a new reality at school - no cell phones. For some it's the first time they've had to go without a phone since elementary school. KMUW's Daniel Caudill spoke to teachers and students to see how they're adapting to classrooms with fewer distractions at hand.

Plus, more on these stories:

Local unions held a rally outside Truesdell Middle School Wednesday to encourage voters to support the Wichita school district’s November bond referendum.

Truesdell Middle School in south Wichita is managing a bat infestation as the state health department warns Kansans about a risk of rabies exposure.

The company planning a one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Parsons is pushing back after a report criticized its plans and its stock fell.

Presale tickets became available Thursday for the opening round of next year's NCAA men's basketball tournament in Wichita.

Federal investigators have determined that an explosion at an auto parts building in Hutchinson last year was likely caused by the failure of a 90-year-old natural gas pipeline.

Wichita State will hold its annual memorial ceremony Today to honor the WSU football players, administrators and supporters who died in a plane crash in Colorado in 1970.

A high school carpentry and electrical teacher from Larned High School won $25,000 for himself and $50,000 for his school in the Harbor Freight "Tools for Schools" Prize contest.

The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson