Thursday, October 1, 2026

Rudy Love and The Love Family will receive a Legacy award Saturday as part of Wichita's NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. Rudy Love, leader of the musical group, passed away in 2021. His brother, Bob Love, longtime band member is set to release new arrangements of some of their classic hits.

Plus, more on these stories:

Overall enrollment at Kansas universities is down slightly this fall. Numbers released Wednesday show a reversal from several years of growth.

The ACLU of Kansas is calling for an end to agreements between ICE and local law enforcement.

Tuesday was the first day of a legal challenge to a new Kansas law that requires transgender people to use identification and restrooms that align with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Fuel prices are rising, and so is the cost of shipping grain by train.

The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to honor former Senator Nancy Kassebaum.

Haskell Indian Nations University has named a new president.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has been awarded more than $53 million in federal aid to improve K-96 in Wichita.

The Kansas state court system has launched a new text messaging system.

Wichita Public Schools will host a digital citizenship night for kindergarten through eighth-grade families tonight.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson