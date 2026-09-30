Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Rural communities across Kansas are losing population, often because young people are leaving. How can you get them to return? One rural county has come up with a solution: pay them to come back.

Plus, more on these stories:

Fort Hays State University officials confirmed Monday night that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History will close by the end of the year.

Researchers at the University of Kansas will get to use NASA’s most advanced space telescope to study distant galaxies.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton have agreed to another debate on October 21st. The debate will come seven days after early voting starts in Kansas.

United States Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett visited Kansas over the weekend and urged more understanding in politics.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of increased traffic as fall harvest approaches.

Wichita Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide in Wichita.

Exploration Place has launched a new outdoor concert series that will feature live music every Thursday in October.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a stream advisory for two bodies of water west of Sedgwick County.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Jennifer Anima, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson