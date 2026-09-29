Tuesday, September 29, 2026

New caps on federal student loans are intended to limit student debt and pressure higher education to lower costs, but there could be unintended consequences. Medical education leaders say the rules limit the chances of some people attending medical school and could potentially exacerbate a healthcare shortage. Rachel Schnelle reports on the impact for the Kansas News Service.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita attorneys say the city's Flock cameras are not violating anyone's privacy, and they want a Sedgwick County District Court judge to dismiss a lawsuit against the city.

Supporters of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays are lobbying to save it after reports that it could close as early as this year.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is ordering the Kansas and Leavenworth League of Women Voters to stop offering gift cards to people who register to vote.

Farmers already pinched by high production costs are now contending with record high diesel prices, right as many begin their fall harvest.

Boeing has identified a previously undisclosed software glitch affecting the 737 MAX, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The federal government has approved more than $29 million dollars for disaster recovery in four states, including Kansas.

Katy Tyndell, the Democratic candidate for the 4th district congressional seat in Kansas, will hold a public town hall this week.

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s primary opponent, Pond Naramore has endorsed Democrat Adam Hamilton.

A dinosaur attraction in Derby is re-opening after being closed for six weeks for repairs and maintenance.

The City of Wichita is alerting people to a scam involving fraudulent emails that appear be from the city Planning Department.

Producers: Haley Crowson, Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Abigail Bottar, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson