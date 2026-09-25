Friday, September 25, 2026

Wile E. Coyote, that dogged canine from Saturday morning cartoons, is getting a lot of love right now thanks to a new film titled “Coyote vs. ACME.” But his longtime co-star is having his own special moment right here in the Sunflower State. Meg Britton-Mehlisch tells us more about why roadrunners are becoming more common in Kansas.

Plus, more on these stories:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says actions like the ongoing enforcement in western Kansas helps them target criminals. But advocates say that doesn’t line up with what they’re seeing on the ground.

The city of Wichita has told people living in an outdoor encampment near Chapin Park that the site will be shut down in about two weeks.

Wichita officials say a boil water advisory for half a million people last week was caused by a programming issue in the city's generators.

The Sedgwick County Tag Offices will start charging higher fees next year, thanks to a unanimous Sedgwick County Commission vote Wednesday.

The oldest college in Kansas, Baker University, has unveiled a plan designed to help more Kansas students afford the private four-year school.

An interactive stingray exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo will close soon.

Much of Douglas Avenue through downtown Wichita will be closed Saturday for the annual Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff.

A local non-profit group is looking for volunteers to help clean up Wichita's downtown area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and J. Schafer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson