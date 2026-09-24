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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 24, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The Land Institute in Salina is celebrating its 50th year. To help celebrate that milestone, the annual Prairie Festival kicks off Friday with a host of artists, speakers and performers. Torin Andersen caught up with artist Kelly Yarbrough, who is planning the event, to find out how the festival has shaped Kelly's approach to making and curating art.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A meatpacking plant in western Kansas delayed some shifts Wednesday after federal agents ramped up enforcement in several communities.
  • The state is improving the foster care system when it comes to crisis intervention and health screenings for kids, but still falls short in several areas.
  • Boeing and Turkish Airlines announced Wednesday that the carrier plans to order up to 150 737 MAX jets.
  • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for two bodies of water west of Sedgwick County.
  • Kansas wildlife officials are urging people to ignore the annual migration of tarantulas working its way through the state.
  • The harvest moon -- or the first full moon of fall -- will peak this weekend over Kansas.
  • The creative director of Pixar Animation Studios will visit McPherson College this weekend for a special anniversary screening of the movie "Cars."
  • The Prairie Fire Marathon is looking for volunteers to work on the course crew.
  • KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in the Wichta area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay