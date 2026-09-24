Thursday, September 24, 2026

The Land Institute in Salina is celebrating its 50th year. To help celebrate that milestone, the annual Prairie Festival kicks off Friday with a host of artists, speakers and performers. Torin Andersen caught up with artist Kelly Yarbrough, who is planning the event, to find out how the festival has shaped Kelly's approach to making and curating art.

Plus, more on these stories:

A meatpacking plant in western Kansas delayed some shifts Wednesday after federal agents ramped up enforcement in several communities.

The state is improving the foster care system when it comes to crisis intervention and health screenings for kids, but still falls short in several areas.

Boeing and Turkish Airlines announced Wednesday that the carrier plans to order up to 150 737 MAX jets.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for two bodies of water west of Sedgwick County.

Kansas wildlife officials are urging people to ignore the annual migration of tarantulas working its way through the state.

The harvest moon -- or the first full moon of fall -- will peak this weekend over Kansas.

The creative director of Pixar Animation Studios will visit McPherson College this weekend for a special anniversary screening of the movie "Cars."

The Prairie Fire Marathon is looking for volunteers to work on the course crew.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in the Wichta area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson