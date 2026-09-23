Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Austin, Texas-based musician Troy Campbell was inspired to found The House of Songs in 2009 based on his friendship with Danish musician Paul Krebs. The House of Songs brings musicians from various locations together to collaborate and learn from each other. This year, Campbell has been working with musicians in Austin and Wichita, which will culminate in a special performance from participants as part of Somewhere Fest this weekend. Campbell recently shared more about House of Songs and its history with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is opening a new Kansas-inspired temple to the public for a short time.

A recent Kansas poll has Democrats with a strong showing in the race for U.S. Senate, but lagging in the campaign for governor.

A 24-year-old Norwegian long-distance inline skater attempting to make a cross-country journey died after a vehicle hit him near Salina.

The last weekend of the Kansas State Fair presented an opportunity for a group of transgender men to test the state's new bathroom law.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold public hearings next week on a proposed electric transmission line that would run through eight Kansas counties.

Wichita Police are investigating after a Flock surveillance camera was damaged recently in west Wichita.

Fifteen people have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court for working for a drug trafficking ring in Wichita.

The annual Somewhere Festival returns to downtown Wichita on Friday and Saturday, but street closures have already begun.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson