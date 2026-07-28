Tuesday, July 28, 2026

The American variant of the Chinese game mahjong has been gaining popularity over the past couple years, especially with young moms. On this week’s "Culture Pop," Hugo Phan takes a look at the growing community around the tile-clattering game.

Plus, more on these stories:

Registered voters in Sedgwick County can now cast their ballots at any of 20 locations in advance of next week's primary election.

Wichita’s historic Orpheum Theatre will welcome the public again next month after a year-long renovation.

Attorney General Kris Kobach has ordered three Kansas communities to repeal their bans on conversion therapy.

Kansas farmers could save thousands of dollars a year in repairs for their equipment after an antitrust settlement with the largest agricultural manufacturer, John Deere.

Wichita's Eisenhower Airport is asking for emergency funding from the city of Wichita to replace equipment that was damaged by recent flooding.

More than 400,000 people attended Kansas City’s six World Cup games this summer. But a new report showed the crowds didn’t help business at most local restaurants.

The US Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to businesses and nonprofits affected by drought in Kansas and Oklahoma.

A baby giraffe at Tanganyika Wildlife Park has been named in honor of another giraffe that helped save her life.

Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at Irving Elementary School in north Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Sam Zeff

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson