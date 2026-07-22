Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Earlier this month, a bus carrying people to Mexico made a stop in north Wichita. For the first time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents asked the drivers and passengers to show citizenship documents or work permits. As KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Jennifer Anima report, the ramping up of ICE activity has a portion of the city on edge.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita school board voted Monday night to approve new policies to comply with a statewide cell phone ban in K-12 schools.

The Wichita Board of Education also began discussions Monday night on the school district’s budget for next year.

Wichita city leaders approved a new ordinance yesterday that will double the amount of money the city's purchasing manager can spend before seeking approval from elected officials.

A Kansas man is suing the U.S. Secret Service for allegedly shooting him while agents were returning fire at an armed suspect near the White House.

A new satellite office for JetZero will be housed at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus later this year.

The National Baseball Congress World Series returns this week to Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium.

A community outreach organization will host its annual back-to-school event this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson