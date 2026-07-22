Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Earlier this month, a bus carrying people to Mexico made a stop in north Wichita. For the first time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents asked the drivers and passengers to show citizenship documents or work permits. As KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Jennifer Anima report, the ramping up of ICE activity has a portion of the city on edge.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Wichita school board voted Monday night to approve new policies to comply with a statewide cell phone ban in K-12 schools.
- The Wichita Board of Education also began discussions Monday night on the school district’s budget for next year.
- Wichita city leaders approved a new ordinance yesterday that will double the amount of money the city's purchasing manager can spend before seeking approval from elected officials.
- A Kansas man is suing the U.S. Secret Service for allegedly shooting him while agents were returning fire at an armed suspect near the White House.
- A new satellite office for JetZero will be housed at Wichita State University's Innovation Campus later this year.
- The National Baseball Congress World Series returns this week to Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium.
- A community outreach organization will host its annual back-to-school event this weekend.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson