Monday, July 20, 2026

Early voting is underway for a constitutional amendment in Kansas that would change to directly electing Supreme Court justices. Candidates are currently screened by a panel of attorneys and appointees, and then the governor selects from three. Kansas News Service reporter Zach Boblitt and editor Stephen Koranda explain how you can vote and the arguments around electing justices.

Plus, more on these stories:

Sedgwick County voters will see three polling sites open for early voting this week.

A judge halted a new state law that eliminates a three-day grace period for mailed ballots.

Wichita city leaders are considering a plan that would quadruple the amount of money people or groups could donate to local politicians.

Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Gilbert announced he is suspending his campaign.

The nuclear company Deep Fission did not meet a previously announced deadline for its one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Parsons.

This summer a Wichita history museum is helping bring back the lost art of cursive.

Cases of a foodborne illness that causes explosive diarrhea have more than doubled in Kansas over the past week.

A major intersection in Bel Aire will be closed to traffic for a couple weeks.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Stephen Koranda, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson