© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas composer Ingrid Stölzel's new album, "Three Silent Things," features original musical compositions with lyrics taken from poems by women such as Amelia Earhart, Adelaide Crapsey, and Sara Teasdale. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Ingrid Stölzel about the process of composing the works heard on "Three Silent Things."

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Voters will get their say this fall on another bond proposal to rebuild and repair Wichita schools.
  • The former mayor of Coldwater could potentially be released from immigration detainment as soon as this week.
  • A dancing water feature in downtown Wichita is operating again after a three-year hiatus.
  • The University of Kansas will face off against Oklahoma this weekend for its first-ever super-regional at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence.
  • Kansans will celebrate National Trails Days on Saturday with various hikes across the state.
  • Wichita library branches are offering free ice cream during a series of special events this summer to celebrate the library's 150th birthday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens