Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Kansas composer Ingrid Stölzel's new album, "Three Silent Things," features original musical compositions with lyrics taken from poems by women such as Amelia Earhart, Adelaide Crapsey, and Sara Teasdale. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Ingrid Stölzel about the process of composing the works heard on "Three Silent Things."

Plus, more on these stories:

Voters will get their say this fall on another bond proposal to rebuild and repair Wichita schools.

The former mayor of Coldwater could potentially be released from immigration detainment as soon as this week.

A dancing water feature in downtown Wichita is operating again after a three-year hiatus.

The University of Kansas will face off against Oklahoma this weekend for its first-ever super-regional at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence.

Kansans will celebrate National Trails Days on Saturday with various hikes across the state.

Wichita library branches are offering free ice cream during a series of special events this summer to celebrate the library's 150th birthday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

