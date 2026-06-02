Tuesday, May 2, 2026
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In the U.S., industries and cities used to pollute rivers so heavily that at least one – in Ohio – caught fire a dozen times. But half a century ago, a series of landmark federal laws started reining in water pollution. As a result, some rivers across the country are bouncing back to life.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Wichita Police Department announced results yesterday from a multi-agency operation that took place earlier this year.
- A surprise candidate will run for Kansas Gov.
- One of the biggest names in the Republican gubernatorial primary has dropped out of the race.
- Nearly 60 graduates recently accepted their diplomas after completing a GED program through the Goodwill/NexStep Alliance in Wichita.
- The University of Kansas baseball program continues to make school history.
- Officials at Boeing Wichita say the company is making changes to improve workplace safety following the death of an employee in April.
- State health officials have issued an advisory for the swim beach at Eureka Lake.
- Wichita State's men's basketball team will meet an in-state rival next season.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Greg Echlin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson