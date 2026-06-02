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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 2, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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In the U.S., industries and cities used to pollute rivers so heavily that at least one – in Ohio – caught fire a dozen times. But half a century ago, a series of landmark federal laws started reining in water pollution. As a result, some rivers across the country are bouncing back to life.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Police Department announced results yesterday from a multi-agency operation that took place earlier this year.
  • A surprise candidate will run for Kansas Gov.
  • One of the biggest names in the Republican gubernatorial primary has dropped out of the race.
  • Nearly 60 graduates recently accepted their diplomas after completing a GED program through the Goodwill/NexStep Alliance in Wichita.
  • The University of Kansas baseball program continues to make school history.
  • Officials at Boeing Wichita say the company is making changes to improve workplace safety following the death of an employee in April.
  • State health officials have issued an advisory for the swim beach at Eureka Lake.
  • Wichita State's men's basketball team will meet an in-state rival next season.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Greg Echlin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens