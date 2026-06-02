Tuesday, May 2, 2026

In the U.S., industries and cities used to pollute rivers so heavily that at least one – in Ohio – caught fire a dozen times. But half a century ago, a series of landmark federal laws started reining in water pollution. As a result, some rivers across the country are bouncing back to life.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita Police Department announced results yesterday from a multi-agency operation that took place earlier this year.

A surprise candidate will run for Kansas Gov.

One of the biggest names in the Republican gubernatorial primary has dropped out of the race.

Nearly 60 graduates recently accepted their diplomas after completing a GED program through the Goodwill/NexStep Alliance in Wichita.

The University of Kansas baseball program continues to make school history.

Officials at Boeing Wichita say the company is making changes to improve workplace safety following the death of an employee in April.

State health officials have issued an advisory for the swim beach at Eureka Lake.

Wichita State's men's basketball team will meet an in-state rival next season.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Greg Echlin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson