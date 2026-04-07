Tuesday, April 7, 2026

As graduation approaches, art students at Wichita State are preparing a thesis show at Harvester Arts. One of those artists is Madison Mullen, who is exploring the effects the internet and social media have had on her experience and the way others see her. In the spirit of her work, she spoke with Torin Andersen through another person's voice.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Supreme Court is hearing arguments about the statute of limitations in a civil case involving child sex abuse.

The Wichita Police Department will try this morning to get the City Council's okay to purchase two robotic dogs.

Kansas tax collections fell short in March by 11 percent, or down sixty-nine million dollars.

State and local leaders in Kansas are close to creating a sports authority to manage a $3 billion stadium deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson died Saturday following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Wichita school district is gathering feedback about what people think about local public schools.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an 8-year-old Kansas boy shot by his sibling has died from his injuries.

The Wichita State women's bowling team is headed to the Final Four.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson