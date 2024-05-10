Friday, May 10, 2024

Robin Macy and Kentucky White's new album is titled Truth. Macy says that the record is informed by both personal and global matters. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Macy and White and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Ascension continues to deal with a cyberattack that's affecting its hospitals across the country, including in Kansas.

Kansas drivers with suspended or revoked licenses may soon get help to drive legally again.

A Wichita man has been sentenced to nearly two years in jail for threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

General Motors is going to stop making Malibu sedans in Kanas City, Kansas, and pause production at the plant.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden has admitted that he did not have a valid search warrant for old ballots, as part of his years-long probe into local elections.

Wichita State University will hold its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 11.

Members of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry who died in 1865 will be honored next month.

