Friday, May 3, 2024

About half the students at Mayberry Middle School in west Wichita are Hispanic. And this year for the first time, some of them are getting to explore a genre of traditional Mexican music. Suzanne Perez talked with the students and their teacher.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County’s air quality declined in recent years, likely due to worsening heat waves, according to a national report.

Republican lawmakers in Kansas overrode a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to allocate nearly $16 million dollars for security at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Kansas actors and film crews could soon be hired to work in more movies and TV shows.

A free clinic that provides skin cancer checks is scheduled for Saturday.

A federal prison in Leavenworth has reopened visitation for the family and friends of inmates after a nearly two-month lockdown.

Kansas tax collections came in above estimates in April.

People in Kansas could soon see a new type of alert issued for missing people.

Former Wichita State baseball coach Gene Stephenson is donating $600 thousand dollars to the program.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper