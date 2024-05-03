Friday, May 3, 2024
About half the students at Mayberry Middle School in west Wichita are Hispanic. And this year for the first time, some of them are getting to explore a genre of traditional Mexican music. Suzanne Perez talked with the students and their teacher.
Plus more on these stories:
- Sedgwick County’s air quality declined in recent years, likely due to worsening heat waves, according to a national report.
- Republican lawmakers in Kansas overrode a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to allocate nearly $16 million dollars for security at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
- Kansas actors and film crews could soon be hired to work in more movies and TV shows.
- A free clinic that provides skin cancer checks is scheduled for Saturday.
- A federal prison in Leavenworth has reopened visitation for the family and friends of inmates after a nearly two-month lockdown.
- Kansas tax collections came in above estimates in April.
- People in Kansas could soon see a new type of alert issued for missing people.
- Former Wichita State baseball coach Gene Stephenson is donating $600 thousand dollars to the program.
