Wednesday, May 1, 2024

In vitro fertilization remains legal across the U.S. despite an Alabama court ruling that temporarily halted treatment in the state. But for many IVF patients in Kansas, the disruption has cast doubt on their own access to fertility care. KMUW's Rose Conlon brings us one family’s story.

Plus more on these stories:



An effort to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Kansas has failed after House lawmakers did not override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto.

Kansas lawmakers are working on a plan to try to attract the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals or other professional sports teams to the state.

A recent report from the US Department of Agriculture found working-age rural residents die from natural causes at a higher rate than their urban counterparts.

Kansas is among the first states to be approved for the latest round of federal funding to increase internet access for everyone.

Several ramps connecting I-135 and K-96 will be closed Saturday because of construction work.

The City of Wichita will host an open house next week to get community feedback on its Bicycle Plan.

