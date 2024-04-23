© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
In her book, "Bad Animals," author Sarah Braunstein tackles an unreliable narrator and bad behavior. She spoke recently with KMUW's Beth Golay. We have that interview, plus more on these stories:

  • A request for a new resentencing hearing in the Carr Brothers capital murder case was denied yesterday by a Sedgwick County District court judge.
  • Fresh data from the Commonwealth Fund shows the health care system in Kansas performs the worst for Black people.
  • Kansas law enforcement seized nearly $4 million dollars in 2023, according to a report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
  • Wichita will hold another round of open houses this weekend for public housing units up for sale.
  • Students from Fort Hays State University have found antibiotic-resistant bacteria in some northwest Kansas wastewater supplies. We have more on the impact this could have on rural health.
  • Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill yesterday that provides a special license plate for the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
