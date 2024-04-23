Tuesday, April 23, 2024

In her book, "Bad Animals," author Sarah Braunstein tackles an unreliable narrator and bad behavior. She spoke recently with KMUW's Beth Golay. We have that interview, plus more on these stories:

A request for a new resentencing hearing in the Carr Brothers capital murder case was denied yesterday by a Sedgwick County District court judge.

Fresh data from the Commonwealth Fund shows the health care system in Kansas performs the worst for Black people.

Kansas law enforcement seized nearly $4 million dollars in 2023, according to a report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Wichita will hold another round of open houses this weekend for public housing units up for sale.

Students from Fort Hays State University have found antibiotic-resistant bacteria in some northwest Kansas wastewater supplies. We have more on the impact this could have on rural health.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill yesterday that provides a special license plate for the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay