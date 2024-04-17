Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Douglas Westerbeke's debut novel A Short Walk in a Wide World, is an "epic adventure" where the main character is on a reluctant pilgrimage. Westerbeke explained the unusual - and fascinating - story to KMUW's Beth Golay.
Plus more on these stories:
- Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and St. Joseph voted in favor of their first union contract after more than a year of negotiations.
- The Wichita City Council unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance Tuesday that will allow electric scooters to be used after dark.
- The City of Wichita will host a job fair next Monday at the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.
- A Kansas prosecutor accused of several ethical breaches has surrendered her law license and will be disbarred.
- Hall of Fame baseball manager Whitey Herzog died Monday at the age of 92.
