Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Douglas Westerbeke's debut novel A Short Walk in a Wide World, is an "epic adventure" where the main character is on a reluctant pilgrimage. Westerbeke explained the unusual - and fascinating - story to KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:



Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and St. Joseph voted in favor of their first union contract after more than a year of negotiations.

The Wichita City Council unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance Tuesday that will allow electric scooters to be used after dark.

The City of Wichita will host a job fair next Monday at the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

A Kansas prosecutor accused of several ethical breaches has surrendered her law license and will be disbarred.

Hall of Fame baseball manager Whitey Herzog died Monday at the age of 92.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Greg Echlin, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Peggy Lowe, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper