Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Nell Freudenberger's new novel, The Limits, *tests* limits, limits of distance, of relationships, and also the limits imposed by the COVID lockdown. Freudenberger talks with KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:



Major tax cuts are headed to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s desk, although she's not saying whether she will sign the bill.

Union Rescue Mission has a new CEO.

New research shows trees growing on the Great Plains can actually make climate change worse.

Open Streets ICT near Wichita State University will take place this Sunday afternoon.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine reports that only about 3% of sperm donors in the U.S. are Black.

The second Detention Academy class of the year will graduate this Thursday.



Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper