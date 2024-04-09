© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Nell Freudenberger's new novel, The Limits, *tests* limits, limits of distance, of relationships, and also the limits imposed by the COVID lockdown. Freudenberger talks with KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Major tax cuts are headed to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s desk, although she's not saying whether she will sign the bill.
  • Union Rescue Mission has a new CEO.
  • New research shows trees growing on the Great Plains can actually make climate change worse.
  • Open Streets ICT near Wichita State University will take place this Sunday afternoon.
  • The American Society for Reproductive Medicine reports that only about 3% of sperm donors in the U.S. are Black.
  • The second Detention Academy class of the year will graduate this Thursday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
