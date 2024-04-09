Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Nell Freudenberger's new novel, The Limits, *tests* limits, limits of distance, of relationships, and also the limits imposed by the COVID lockdown. Freudenberger talks with KMUW's Beth Golay.
Plus more on these stories:
- Major tax cuts are headed to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s desk, although she's not saying whether she will sign the bill.
- Union Rescue Mission has a new CEO.
- New research shows trees growing on the Great Plains can actually make climate change worse.
- Open Streets ICT near Wichita State University will take place this Sunday afternoon.
- The American Society for Reproductive Medicine reports that only about 3% of sperm donors in the U.S. are Black.
- The second Detention Academy class of the year will graduate this Thursday.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper