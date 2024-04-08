© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, April 8, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
A total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. today. The path of totality spans 15 states, where it will momentarily blanket their skies in darkness. Rose Conlon spoke with an astronomer about what to expect for people traveling to watch the eclipse, and for those staying home.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita school board will discuss a plan tonight to gather input from residents about what to do with aging school buildings.
  • Republican leaders in Kansas want to use state tax dollars to help enforce immigration laws at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
  • Kansas lawmakers passed a tax bill over the weekend that would cut income, sales and property taxes.
  • The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County have revived a discussion around combining their parks, cultural arts and recreation departments.
  • The City of Wichita will host two social media townhall events to get community feedback on its budget.
  • Rural Kansans could be on the cutting edge of renewable energy as new data shows the state remains one of the tops in the nation for wind energy.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez,
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
