Monday, April 8, 2024

A total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. today. The path of totality spans 15 states, where it will momentarily blanket their skies in darkness. Rose Conlon spoke with an astronomer about what to expect for people traveling to watch the eclipse, and for those staying home.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school board will discuss a plan tonight to gather input from residents about what to do with aging school buildings.

Republican leaders in Kansas want to use state tax dollars to help enforce immigration laws at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Kansas lawmakers passed a tax bill over the weekend that would cut income, sales and property taxes.

The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County have revived a discussion around combining their parks, cultural arts and recreation departments.

The City of Wichita will host two social media townhall events to get community feedback on its budget.

Rural Kansans could be on the cutting edge of renewable energy as new data shows the state remains one of the tops in the nation for wind energy.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez,

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper