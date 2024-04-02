Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Do you ever wonder about the road not taken? Author Holly Gramazio has, and she takes a fantastical approach to the subject, offering her main character one chance after another. She tells KMUW's Beth Golay the details of her debut novel, The Husbands.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers are getting closer to approving a landmark bill focused on helping children learn to read.

Saying the raid last year on the Marion County Record was led by a “crazed cop,” the owners of the newspaper have sued city and county officers in federal court.

Kansas tax collections came in above estimates in March, marking the end of a five-month trend.

Advocates and lawmakers in Kansas say legislation that would allow insured people to have free supplemental breast cancer screenings likely won't pass this year.

Parts of I-135 will be closed beginning Friday night.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper