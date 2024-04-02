© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Do you ever wonder about the road not taken? Author Holly Gramazio has, and she takes a fantastical approach to the subject, offering her main character one chance after another. She tells KMUW's Beth Golay the details of her debut novel, The Husbands.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers are getting closer to approving a landmark bill focused on helping children learn to read.
  • Saying the raid last year on the Marion County Record was led by a “crazed cop,” the owners of the newspaper have sued city and county officers in federal court.
  • Kansas tax collections came in above estimates in March, marking the end of a five-month trend.
  • Advocates and lawmakers in Kansas say legislation that would allow insured people to have free supplemental breast cancer screenings likely won't pass this year.
  • Parts of I-135 will be closed beginning Friday night.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens