Friday, March 22, 2024

Grand Kyiv Ballet visits Wichita this Saturday for a performance of the classical ballet "Giselle." The ballet's principal dancers, Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov, say that "Giselle" is special to them and in some ways expresses the hopes they have for the future of their native Ukraine.

Plus news from Wichita and around the state:



A proposal to expand Medicaid in Kansas is unlikely to reach the full House floor after a blind vote Thursday.

The House has approved a bill aimed at preventing universities from basing a student's admission or an employee's hiring on any statement or pledge about diversity, equity or inclusion.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is urging his colleagues to resume work on the farm bill.

A federal lawsuit filed by former Wichita Police deputy chiefs against the city has been dismissed.

Some Kansas inmates are required to receive mental health care to be able to stand trial.

The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a free microchip and vaccine clinic Saturday.

A developer hopes to capitalize on the success of the Barbie movie by building an entertainment resort in eastern Kansas.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, and Carlos Moreno

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper