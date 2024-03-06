Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Red Young is an Austin, Texas-based musician who has played with artists like Linda Ronstadt and Eric Burdon of The Animals...but he's also recorded a number of records as a solo performer and bandleader. He's in Wichita this week for two performances at Walker's Jazz Lounge, one dedicated to solo piano and the other featuring an organ-based jazz trio.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita City Council has repealed its ban on campaign finance contributions by corporations and limited liability companies.
- Wichita has approved incentives for a developer to move forward with a proposed downtown apartment building.
- Wichita has set an April 2nd hearing for a community improvement district to help fund renovations at the historic Orpheum Theatre.
- Development of the downtown biomedical campus took a step forward Tuesday with the City Council voting to donate land to the project.
- Kansas lawmakers want to put more restrictions on filling vacancies in the U.S. Senate.
- Kansas teenagers in the state’s foster care system may soon have the ability to choose their families if state lawmakers approve a new program.
- The Kansas Supreme Court will hold a special session next month in Lansing.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper