Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Red Young is an Austin, Texas-based musician who has played with artists like Linda Ronstadt and Eric Burdon of The Animals...but he's also recorded a number of records as a solo performer and bandleader. He's in Wichita this week for two performances at Walker's Jazz Lounge, one dedicated to solo piano and the other featuring an organ-based jazz trio.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita City Council has repealed its ban on campaign finance contributions by corporations and limited liability companies.

Wichita has approved incentives for a developer to move forward with a proposed downtown apartment building.

Wichita has set an April 2nd hearing for a community improvement district to help fund renovations at the historic Orpheum Theatre.

Development of the downtown biomedical campus took a step forward Tuesday with the City Council voting to donate land to the project.

Kansas lawmakers want to put more restrictions on filling vacancies in the U.S. Senate.

Kansas teenagers in the state’s foster care system may soon have the ability to choose their families if state lawmakers approve a new program.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hold a special session next month in Lansing.

