Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Author Kaveh Akbar is best known for his poetry, and as he told KMUW's Beth Golay, when writing his debut novel, Martyr!, he mined his own life experiences for material.

Plus more on these stories:



Parents of elementary-school-aged children in rural Kansas may be eligible to take part in a free program aimed at fighting obesity.

The nonprofit preparing the Kansas City region to host World Cup matches in 2026 wants up to $32 million dollars in state funding from Kansas.

The Wichita school district will show off magnet schools and other programs at its annual Showcase of Choices and Opportunities this week.

Former US Attorney General William Barr will be the keynote speaker at The Kansas Chamber’s Annual Dinner this spring.

At least 21 states are considering legislation to block foreign companies and individuals from purchasing farmland.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita will offer its annual seminars in preparation for the spring storm season.

Two Kansas Day events are scheduled for this weekend in Wichita.

