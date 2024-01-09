Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is kicking off the legislative session by again calling on the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature to expand Medicaid. That could provide healthcare to 150,000 low-income Kansans and include $700 million of federal funding. But lawmakers say they have their own priorities, including cutting taxes and expanding school choice options. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen and editor Stephen Koranda discuss what issues will be up for debate and how they may affect the 2024 election cycle.

And when novelist Katherine Min received a diagnosis of terminal cancer, she abandoned her nearly finished novel and turned to writing nonfiction. That unfinished novel, The Fetishist, is now being published, thanks to Min’s daughter, Kayla Min Andrews. KMUW’s Beth Golay spoke with Andrews about publishing her mother’s final work of fiction.

Plus more on these stories:



Spirit AeroSystems says it’s working with Boeing officials following a mishap involving a 737 Max 9 last week.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly unveiled a new tax proposal Monday on the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

The state of Kansas released updated warnings for people who plan to consume fish this year from the state's lakes and rivers.

A new phase of construction will begin this week on a bridge over the Big Ditch near Zoo Boulevard.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Stephen Koranda, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper