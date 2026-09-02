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Wichita Soundscapes

A new school year dawns on L'Ouverture Magnet Elementary

By Carla Eckels
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:54 PM CDT
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Carla Eckels / KMUW
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Carla Eckels / KMUW
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The new school year just began at L'Ouverture Magnet Elementary in Wichita. KMUW’s Carla Eckels captures the hustle and bustle after the first bell rings.

Teachers and students at Wichita’s L'Ouverture Career Exploration and Technology Magnet Elementary School gear up for another year of learning. KMUW’s Carla Eckels stopped by on the first day and has more on this week’s Wichita Soundscape.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels