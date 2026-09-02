A new school year dawns on L'Ouverture Magnet Elementary
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Carla Eckels / KMUW
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Carla Eckels / KMUW
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The new school year just began at L'Ouverture Magnet Elementary in Wichita. KMUW’s Carla Eckels captures the hustle and bustle after the first bell rings.
Teachers and students at Wichita’s L'Ouverture Career Exploration and Technology Magnet Elementary School gear up for another year of learning. KMUW’s Carla Eckels stopped by on the first day and has more on this week’s Wichita Soundscape.