Wichita school hosts 'Clap-In' to celebrate 30th anniversary of Million Man March
1 of 5 — Clap In 1.png
Carla Eckels
2 of 5 — Clap In 4.png
Carla Eckels
3 of 5 — Clap In 2.png
Carla Eckels
4 of 5 — Clap In 3.png
Carla Eckels
5 of 5 — Clap In 5.png
Students Tatum Boyd and Ricki Gatitu enter Holy Savior Catholic School after the Clap-In. "I think it’s very inspirational, especially for the kids who come in on time," Gatitu said. "It makes me feel encouraged, makes me want to come to school more."
Carla Eckels
Approximately 30 individuals assembled at the entrance of Wichita’s Holy Savior Catholic Academy for a “clap-in” — an event marking the 30th Anniversary of the Million Man March by applauding students as they arrived for the school day.
Clap In.mov