Wichita Soundscapes

Wichita school hosts 'Clap-In' to celebrate 30th anniversary of Million Man March

By Carla Eckels
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
Clap In 1.png

Clap In 4.png

Clap In 2.png

Clap In 3.png

Students Tatum Boyd and Ricki Gatitu enter Holy Savior Catholic School after the Clap-In. "I think it's very inspirational, especially for the kids who come in on time," Gatitu said. "It makes me feel encouraged, makes me want to come to school more."
Clap In 5.png
Students Tatum Boyd and Ricki Gatitu enter Holy Savior Catholic School after the Clap-In. "I think it’s very inspirational, especially for the kids who come in on time," Gatitu said. "It makes me feel encouraged, makes me want to come to school more."


Approximately 30 individuals assembled at the entrance of Wichita’s Holy Savior Catholic Academy for a “clap-in” — an event marking the 30th Anniversary of the Million Man March by applauding students as they arrived for the school day.
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
