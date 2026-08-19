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Why Should I Read This?

Why you should read 'Money'

By Fran Connor
Published August 19, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

British writer Martin Amis had a reputation as an angry young man. Yes, he was a bad boy, but Wichita State English professor Fran Connor says he also had big things to say about capitalism and culture… on today’s Why Should I Read This?

Martin Amis's 1984 novel Money could be a jet-setting 80s comedy, but it also raises concerns about art in the age of modern finance. An ambitious small-time commercial director named John Self roams between New York and London, trying to make a movie. He deals with an increasingly frustrating array of self-involved actors, scriptwriters, lovers, and colleagues; among them is a disdainful novelist named 'Martin Amis'. Self is driven by grotesque passions, wallowing in gluttony, lust, and violence; he obsesses over money but spends it recklessly, and he prefers to watch trashy films. How did this talentless ogre get the opportunity to make a movie? The novel’s unpredictable ending explains that, as we discover Self's true self. Money offers a glimpse of – or, perhaps, a warning about – a community getting a bit too comfortable putting the pursuit of money above everything else, diminishing art and culture in favor of cheap thrills.

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Why Should I Read This? CommentarybooksreadingArts and Culture
Fran Connor
Fran Connor is an Associate Professor and Chair of the English Department at Wichita State University. He holds a Ph.D. In English from the University of Virginia, and his areas of interest in research and teaching include early modern English literature, the history of the book and of literary publishing, textual editing, and punk, postpunk, industrial, and alternative music from Kansas.
See stories by Fran Connor