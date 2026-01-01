Fran Connor is an Associate Professor and Chair of the English Department at Wichita State University. He holds a Ph.D. In English from the University of Virginia, and his areas of interest in research and teaching include early modern English literature, the history of the book and of literary publishing, textual editing, and punk, postpunk, industrial, and alternative music from Kansas.

Dr. Connor is the author of Literary Folios and Ideas of the Book In Early Modern England (Palgrave, 2014) and co-author of the forthcoming No Choice But Action: The Kansas Postpunk Revolution (University of Kansas Press). He serves as associate editor for The New Oxford Shakespeare and contributing editor for The Oxford Complete Works of Christopher Marlowe. His work has also appeared in numerous journals. Dr. Connor is co-director of the Robert L. Cattoi Book Technologies Lab, where he teaches visitors about letterpress printing and early manuscript culture.