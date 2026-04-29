© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Why Should I Read This?

Why you should read 'The Remains of the Day'

By Kerry Jones
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:01 AM CDT

Kerry Jones is an English professor who wishes she lived in England. She'll take us there, along with a proper butler, in today's Why Should I Read This?

Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel “The Remains of the Day” takes readers into the life of Stevens, an English butler who has devoted his life to Darlington Hall. He contemplates the question, What is a great butler? On a road trip through the countryside, Stevens reflects on decades of loyalty, choices made in the name of honor, and one big missed opportunity: Miss Kenton, the former housekeeper at Darlington Hall. The tumultuous 1930s may have been the best years of their lives. But they may be gone for good, and that might include any hope of bringing Miss Kenton back into his world of order and dignity. Ultimately, Stevens has another question to ponder: Was it all worth it? If you’re a fan of the film “Gosford Park” or a shameless “Downton Abbey” fan, you’ll want to go along with Stevens on his drive.

Tags
Why Should I Read This? CommentaryreadingArts and Culturebooks
Kerry Jones
Kerry Jones is a teaching professor in the English Department at Wichita State University. She is also the university's Writing Center Director. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Wichita State University. She teaches courses in composition and literature, one of the more popular courses being Literature of the Jazz Age.
See stories by Kerry Jones