Why you should read 'The Remains of the Day'

Kerry Jones is an English professor who wishes she lived in England. She'll take us there, along with a proper butler, in today's Why Should I Read This?

Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel “The Remains of the Day” takes readers into the life of Stevens, an English butler who has devoted his life to Darlington Hall. He contemplates the question, What is a great butler? On a road trip through the countryside, Stevens reflects on decades of loyalty, choices made in the name of honor, and one big missed opportunity: Miss Kenton, the former housekeeper at Darlington Hall. The tumultuous 1930s may have been the best years of their lives. But they may be gone for good, and that might include any hope of bringing Miss Kenton back into his world of order and dignity. Ultimately, Stevens has another question to ponder: Was it all worth it? If you’re a fan of the film “Gosford Park” or a shameless “Downton Abbey” fan, you’ll want to go along with Stevens on his drive.

