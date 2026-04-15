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Why Should I Read This?

Why you should read 'Dr. Faustus'

By Fran Connor
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:01 AM CDT

Christopher Marlowe was an atheist, a counterfeiter and a possible spy – a Renaissance rebel. Fran Connor tells us how this informed his most famous character, Dr. Faustus, in today’s Why Should I Read This.

Christopher Marlowe's 1588 play Dr Faustus opens with his scholarly title character grappling with a universal question: what am I going to do with my life? Rejecting the limits of human arts and sciences, Faustus uses black magic to summon Mephistopheles, who he thinks can provide all the knowledge and power he desires. Shockingly, this does not go to plan. Faustus plays a cool prank on the Pope, turns a horse to water and sees a glorious specter of Helen of Troy, but never attains the power or knowledge he asked for. In one of the earliest special-effects extravaganzas of the English theater, he's dragged to hell at the play's end. Marlowe warns us about the danger of hubris, but he also asks us to admire Faustus. Would we dare take such a risk with our own lives for the sake of discovery?

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Why Should I Read This? CommentaryreadingArts and Culturebooks
Fran Connor
Fran Connor is an Associate Professor and Chair of the English Department at Wichita State University. He holds a Ph.D. In English from the University of Virginia, and his areas of interest in research and teaching include early modern English literature, the history of the book and of literary publishing, textual editing, and punk, postpunk, industrial, and alternative music from Kansas.
See stories by Fran Connor