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Why Should I Read This?

Why you should read 'Lady Audley's Secret'

By Katie Lanning
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:01 AM CDT

The phrase “armchair detective” wasn’t around in the 1800s – but if it was, it would apply to this mystery by one of the era’s most scandalous writers. Katie Lanning explains on today’s Why Should I Read This.

Lady Audley’s Secret by Mary Elizabeth Braddon is an 1862 novel that dares to ask the question, what would happen if the laziest person you know had to solve a mystery? Robert Audley hasn't worked a day in his life, but when his best friend goes missing and his wealthy uncle's new wife starts acting strange, he might actually find the motivation to do something for once. Honestly, watching Robert discover how much he cares is just as enjoyable as the mystery itself. He grows from idle curiosity to a deep sense of justice, but not without plenty of whining about what a bother it all is. Obviously, I can't tell you if Robert ever solves Lady Audley’s secret, but I will say this: the novel gets bonus points in my book for depicting a character with no skills whatsoever learning how to become a detective. Trust me, this guy is no Sherlock Holmes, but that's precisely what makes it so fun.

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Why Should I Read This? CommentaryreadingArts and Culturebooks
Katie Lanning
Katie Lanning is an associate professor of English at Wichita State University. She holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her areas of interest in research and teaching are eighteenth- and nineteenth-century British literature, the history of the book, text technologies and media history, and the history of crime and detective fiction.
See stories by Katie Lanning