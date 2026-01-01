Katie Lanning is an associate professor of English at Wichita State University. She holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her areas of interest in research and teaching are eighteenth- and nineteenth-century British literature, the history of the book, text technologies and media history, and the history of crime and detective fiction.

Dr. Lanning's current research examines how eighteenth-century literature engages with the instability of text technologis and the interpretive challenges posed by reprinting, error, and misreading. Her work has appeared in numerous journals including Huntington Library Quarterly, Archives and Records, Eighteenth-Century Fiction, and Eighteenth-Century Theory and Interpretation. Dr. Lanning is co-director of the Robert L. Cattoi Book Technologies Lab, where she teaches visitors about letterpress printing and bookbinding. She is also a producer for the KMUW podcast, Marginalia.