The Range | Friday, September 18, 2026

Some Kansans are finding that even with health insurance, medical equipment can be hard to afford. Organizations like the Wichita Medical Loan Closet can help. Think of a lending library, but instead of books, you can borrow wheelchairs or walkers. Roger Nomer has the story.

Also, there’s a hot new beverage trend in the Wichita area, and it’s a little … dirty. Dirty sodas blend regular fountain drinks with flavored syrups, fresh fruit or cream, and they’ve become an obsession on social media. National chains like Swig and Just a Sip have opened locally, and today Hugo Phan takes us to a Newton-based dirty soda truck to see what all the fizz is about.

