© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | Friday, July 24, 2026

By KMUW News
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Scott Wiswell grew up riding horses and working cattle before becoming a detective with the Wichita Police Department. He’s retired now, and in his spare time, he writes and performs cowboy poetry. KMUW’s Dan Dillon talked with the two-time cowboy poetry state champion about the nostalgic pastime.

Also, the American variant of the Chinese game mahjong has been gaining popularity over the past couple years, especially with young moms. On this week’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan takes a look at the growing community around the tile-clattering game.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News