The Range | Friday, July 24, 2026

Scott Wiswell grew up riding horses and working cattle before becoming a detective with the Wichita Police Department. He’s retired now, and in his spare time, he writes and performs cowboy poetry. KMUW’s Dan Dillon talked with the two-time cowboy poetry state champion about the nostalgic pastime.

Also, the American variant of the Chinese game mahjong has been gaining popularity over the past couple years, especially with young moms. On this week’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan takes a look at the growing community around the tile-clattering game.