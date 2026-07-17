The Range | Friday, July 17, 2026

Every summer, members of the Old Cowtown Museum’s Vintage Base Ball Club gather to recreate a nostalgic form of America’s pastime. KMUW news reporter Roger Nomer watched a recent game featuring the Bull Dozers and the Red Stockings, who demonstrate how the game was played in the late 19th century.

Also, Jackson Mortuary marks its 100th anniversary this month. The funeral home is the oldest continuous Black-family-owned business in Wichita, and was once led by twin brothers, Val and Gene Jackson. In this edition of In the Mix, Carla Eckels sits down with the twins’ children, Michael Jackson and Debbie Dudley, about continuing the family legacy.

