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The Range

The Range | Friday, July 10, 2026

By KMUW News
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Once every summer, commercial truckers in Kansas gather for the state’s professional truck driving championship. It’s a chance for drivers to show off their skills … and to have some fun in a career field that otherwise demands a lot. Daniel Caudill reports from this year’s truck rodeo.

Also, most modern high schools are dealing with tight budgets and an ever-increasing pressure to focus on core subjects like English, math and science. But some are finding ways to make fine arts a priority. Torin Andersen caught up with Derby High School teacher Natalie Brown, who shows students how to mold clay into works of art.

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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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