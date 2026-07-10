The Range | Friday, July 10, 2026

Once every summer, commercial truckers in Kansas gather for the state’s professional truck driving championship. It’s a chance for drivers to show off their skills … and to have some fun in a career field that otherwise demands a lot. Daniel Caudill reports from this year’s truck rodeo.

Also, most modern high schools are dealing with tight budgets and an ever-increasing pressure to focus on core subjects like English, math and science. But some are finding ways to make fine arts a priority. Torin Andersen caught up with Derby High School teacher Natalie Brown, who shows students how to mold clay into works of art.