The Range | Friday, July 03, 2026

Tomorrow marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States. Across the country, communities are hosting block parties, historical exhibits and other initiatives focused on America’s birthday. Here in Kansas, the milestone has prompted local historians and others to reflect on our state’s own dynamic history. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez has more.

Middle-schoolers from across Kansas traveled to Wichita last weekend for the state finals of the National Civics Bee. The competition has students show off their knowledge of government and make a pitch to improve their community. KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch gives us a front row seat.

