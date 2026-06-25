The Range | Friday, June 26, 2026

A new trail in north-central Wichita honors the history of the city’s Mexican-American community. The Woodland Park Historical Walk features photos and stories of some of the immigrants who lived, worked and helped settle Wichita’s North End. KMUW news reporter Jennifer Anima talked to some of the people behind the project.

As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, there are few symbols of freedom as iconic as the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. That was the bell that rang out on July 8, 1776, encouraging people to hear the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. This summer you may not get to the City of Brotherly Love, but Kansas has its own rendition of the Liberty Bell. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to Goessel.

