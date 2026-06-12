The Range | Friday, June 12, 2026

On a Saturday last June at the Evans family ranch in Chase County, the Symphony in the Flint Hills wrapped up its 20-year run. The annual event celebrated the tallgrass prairie through music, art and education, and it honored the state’s history and bond with the land. Local director Matt Crow has created a documentary about the event’s history and impact. KMUW's news reporter Roger Nomer talked with Crow about the film.

Also, the first day of summer is around the corner, and instrumentalist Skinny Hightower is ready for it. The Billboard-chart-topping jazz artist is releasing a new song called “Summer Anthem,” which he created in one day. On this edition of “In the Mix,” Carla Eckels spent time in Hightower’s Wichita studio to watch the magic unfold.

