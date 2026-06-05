The Range | Friday, June 05, 2026

Wichita State recently named Jamarco Clark its new vice president of student affairs. Clark’s academic and professional careers have taken him across the Midwest and Great Plains, and now to his first gig in Kansas. Daniel Caudill recently spoke with Clark about his background, his goals for the job and what drew him to Wichita State.

The Miro mosaic outside the Ulrich Museum of Art is one of the most dramatic and recognizable artworks in Wichita State’s impressive art collection. It recently was covered with a dropcloth and then unveiled again as part of a new fundraising effort for the Ulrich. Torin Andersen attended the unveiling and tells us more about WSU’s Adopt-a-Sculpture campaign.

